HELENA- The Office of Public Instruction is helping teachers and parents teaching from home with materials that can be used to honor Veterans Day.
Educational resources showcasing Montana’s history of service including from our Tribal Nations were put together by the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) Digital Communications and Indian Education for All.
The OPI has been working with the Montana Military Museum and Montana Historical Society to document Montana’s military history. You can watch a preview of the work here.
A release from the OPI says their Indian Education for All unit is highlighting Resources for Teaching About American Indians in the Military as well as A Warrior Spirit which highlights the contributions of tribal members to the military and specifically 49 code talkers from Fort Peck.