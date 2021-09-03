RONAN, Mont. - A brief lockdown was placed on K. William Harvey School in Ronan Thursday because of an incident involving a low-speed pursuit by officers.
According to Lake County Sheriff, Donald Bell, the pursuit involved a man riding a miniature motorcycle carrying a 3-year-old child.
When officers tried to stop the man, later identified as 21-year-old D’Andre Moses, of Ronan, near the intersection of 6th Ave SW and Round Butte Rd, he failed to yield.
Moses reportedly drove to K. William Harvey School, left the roadway, and began driving the motorcycle across the playground while students were out at recess.
Shortly after the lockdown, Moses was arrested without harm to him or the child sheriff Bell said.
D’Andre Moses was charged with criminal endangerment and booked into the Lake County Jail.