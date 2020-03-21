HELENA- After Isacc Sturgeon was able to return to the U.S. from being stuck in Morocco, officials are now working to get Butte Pastor Mark Arbaugh and three Montana Tech students out of Peru along with Necia Erickson of Bozeman out of Cusco.
A release from Senator Steve Daines’ office says Sturgeon was stuck in Morocco and trying to get back home to his family when Daines was able to secure his return to the U.S.
“I’m so glad to have helped Isaac return to the U.S. from being stuck abroad during this time,” Daines said in the release. “I wish Isaac and his family well, and look forward to hearing about their reunion. Welcome home, Isaac!”
Now, he is working to get Mark Arbaugh, a pastor in Butte, and three Montana Tech students out of Peru along with Necia Erickson of Bozeman out of Cusco.