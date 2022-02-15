Olympian Monica Tranel files to run congress in Montana

HELENA, MT- On Monday, Monica Tranel who was raised on a ranch in Eastern Montana filed for congress.
Tranel competed in the 1996 and 2000 summer games in rowing.
She posted to Twitter, “I officially filed to run for office in #MT01 today, on Valentine’s Day, because I love Montana! This is my home. It’s where I grew up and am raising my daughters. I’m running for Congress because the Montana I love is slipping away and I won’t let it go without a fight.”
You can read the tweet here.
I officially filed to run for office in #MT01 today, on Valentine’s Day, because I love Montana! This is my home. It’s where I grew up and am raising my daughters. I’m running for Congress because the Montana I love is slipping away and I won’t let it go without a fight. #mtpol pic.twitter.com/xTL17lmYad— Monica Tranel (@MonicaTranel) February 14, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.