Olympian Monica Tranel files to run congress in Montana

HELENA, MT- On Monday, Monica Tranel who was raised on a ranch in Eastern Montana filed for congress.

Tranel competed in the 1996 and 2000 summer games in rowing.

She posted to Twitter, “I officially filed to run for office in #MT01 today, on Valentine’s Day, because I love Montana! This is my home. It’s where I grew up and am raising my daughters. I’m running for Congress because the Montana I love is slipping away and I won’t let it go without a fight.”

