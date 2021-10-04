CARDWELL, Mont. - One person died and four others were injured after hitting a moose on Highway 69 at 7:50 p.m. Sunday.
While traveling southbound on Hwy. 69, the driver was unable to avoid a moose that wandered into the roadway, the Montana Highway Patrol reports. After hitting the moose, the car came to rest in the northbound lane, causing blockage.
The 27-year-old driver from Clancy, Montana was declared dead at the scene.
The other occupants of the car, two women, a four-year-old and a five-year-old, were transported to St. James hospital where they were later released.
It is unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. All other occupants were reportedly wearing a seatbelt.