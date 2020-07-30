MADISON COUNTY- A plane crashed in Madison County with three people on board.
The plane left Helena earlier in the day Thursday, and Search and Rescue located it in the mountainous terrain in South West Montana.
Just before 11:00 am, someone inside the plane called 9-1-1.
The airplane was found around 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon.
One passenger had died and the other two were both life flighted and are being treated.
The crash is currently under investigation.
Madison County Sheriff Phil Fortner believes the plane is believed to be a Cessna Aircraft and was headed to Jackson, Wyoming, but that has not been confirmed.
The identities of the deceased and people being treated is currently unknown.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Article updated at 6:10 pm July 30