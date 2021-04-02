HELENA, Mont. - More than $1.9 million in additional Public Assistance funding has been approved for COVID-19 response in Montana.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the funding and has provided a total of $28.3 million for the Montana COVID-19 response to date.
According to a release from FEMA, the $1.9 million was provided to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services for COVID-19 associated costs, contracts and facilities.
“For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly,” the release reads. “These reimbursements play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.”
You can read the full release from FEMA here.