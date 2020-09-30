HELENA- On Wednesday, over $9 million in Department of Justice grants were announced to improve public safety, serve victims of crime and support youth programs in tribal communities in Montana.
More than $103 million is being awarded to tribes across the country under the Justice Department’s Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation (CTAS), and Montana is receiving $9,061,668.
CTAS supports activities that enhance law enforcement and tribal justice practices, expand victim services and sustain crime prevention and intervention efforts according to the Department of Justice.
Montana tribes receiving CTAS grants totaling $5,024,552 are the Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy's Reservation, $683,864; Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, $3,024,726; and the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes, $1,315,962.
An additional $113 million is also being awarded to 133 applicants nationwide under the Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Program, which is designed to help tribes develop, expand and improve services to victims of crime and promote other public safety initiatives.
Montana tribes receiving Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Program grants totaling $4,037,116 are the Crow Tribe, $898,003; Fort Belknap Indian Community, $694,698; Chippewa Cree Tribe, $478,311; Blackfeet Tribe, $1,188,088; and the Fort Peck Assiniboine & Sioux Tribes, $778,016.
A full listing of all the announced CTAS awards is available here.
A full listing of all Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Program awards is available here.