SAINT IGNATIUS, Mont. - A woman was killed while trying to switch seats in a car Thursday.
At 3:10 pm, the passenger and driver of a 2021 Subaru Ascent were trying to switch seats when the driver failed to put the car in park Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports.
The Subaru reportedly reversed counterclockwise two times, hitting the passenger, an 85-year-old woman from Polson.
MHP says the driver, an 86-year-old from Polson, accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.
The woman succumbed to her injuries at St. Lukes in Ronan. The driver was uninjured.