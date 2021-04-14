HELENA, Mont. - A bill introduced to the House aims to pair service dogs with eligible veterans.
H.R.1022, known as the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers Act of 2021 or the PAWS Act of 2021 requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to implement a grant program for the purpose of pairing service dogs with eligible veterans.
According to the bill, organizations that receive grants must provide veterinary health insurance coverage, hardware, and travel expenses for each service dog and veteran participating in the program.
Senator Steve Daines released the following statement in a release Wednesday:
“Montana veterans gave so much on behalf of our country in order to protect our freedoms. Helping connect Montana veterans struggling with PTSD with a loving pup is a small way we can show our gratitude for their service.”