Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament’s charitable organization helps to open new skatepark in Hardin today

HARDIN, MT – A new skatepark will open today in Hardin, Montana. This project was a collaborative effort between area youth, Jeff Ament’s Montana Pool Service, the City of Hardin, and Nonprofits.
Ament is from Big Sandy, MT, and is also the co-founder of Pearl Jam. Ament started Montana Pool Service, a charitable foundation that has helped to build more than 30 skateparks in rural communities in Montana, surrounding states, and Indian Country.
Via release Ament said, “Growing up in a small town, two things helped form my young identity: music and skateboarding. I want to give young people a place to call their own where they can get outside with their friends and ride.”
The Hardin Park will host the grand opening of a new Skatepark on Saturday, October 29 at 1 p.m. with food, prizes, T-shirts, and music.
According to the organization, skateparks enhance a sense of vitality and community connection. They create a safe space for youth to connect, build lasting friendships, and teach essential life lessons.
The new Hardin Skatepark was made possible by funding from Jeff Ament’s Montana Pool Service, and the collaborative efforts of the city of Hardin, One Health, Youth Empowerment Support Coalition, and Evergreen Skateparks, with additional funding provided by The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.
The event will kick off at Hardin Skatepark at Wilson Park, North Cody Avenue, Hardin, MT.
