The CSKT Wildlife Management Program is warning humans of sleeping in wildlife crossing structures after someone resting in one slept through an encounter with a bear.
According to the CSKT Wildlife Management Program, when crews check the wildlife crossing structures for work, they have bear spray on their hip and are cautious and alert.
The structures are used by many animals, including mountain lions, black bears, grizzly bears, white-tailed bucks and does, coyotes and skunks day and night.
If you do go into one of the structures, you are warned to not stay long.
“The wildlife crossing structures under US 93 are not a safe place to rest...for humans!” CSKT Wildlife Management Program said in a post. “Wildlife like to lay down in them for hours, drink water out of springs and streams, fawns will frolic to and fro; but they are not a safe place to camp to rest.”
The individual caught with a bear slept through the whole encounter, and the bear was reported to have moved on without incident.