BOULDER, Mont. - One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 near Boulder in Jefferson County.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday.
The driver was heading northbound on I-15, left the roadway on the right side near mile marker 163 and then hit a guard rail straight on, MHP reports. The vehicle tipped over onto the driver's side, and the driver received serious injuries.
An air ambulance brought the driver to St. James Hospital in Butte and then St. Vincent Hospital in Billings where he passed away due to his injuries Sunday around 4:17 a.m., MHP reports.
The driver was 40-years-old from Great Falls.
Road conditions were reportedly bare and dry, and drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered factors.