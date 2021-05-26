HELENA, Mont. - Pet owners are being urged to be prepared for the worst with a pet first aid kit as travel and adventure season begins.
Best Friends Animal Society shared the story of Todd Fleming who found himself needing a kit when his dog Jasper was badly injured playing in the water near the shore.
According to Best Friends Animal Society, Jasper was playing in the water when he suddenly yelped and limped from the lake bleeding profusely from his front paw.
Todd’s brother-in-law Ben, who is a nurse, reportedly had already paddled back to the parking lot when the injury occurred and grabbed his first aid kit from his truck and reached Jasper within minutes.
Ben quickly controlled the bleeding with a pressure bandage created from a thick folded abdominal pad and Coban wrap.
After that, Todd made the 45 minute trip to the emergency vet clinic, and due to COVID-19, he was unable to go inside while Jasper underwent vascular surgery to repair the four veins and an artery that were cut, presumably by a broken bottle under the water.
In an update to their Facebook from a follow-up visit, the vet clinic said, “Jasper is a #utahadventuredog and was out kayaking with dad when he lacerated his paw on something in the lake. Without his owner and owner’s brother’s incredibly quick actions, Jasper may have bled to death.”
Now, Best Friends Animal Society says Todd keeps a first aid on hand so he is prepared for emergencies.
“It's important to have a pet first aid kit and know some basic skills because your pet could need first aid at any time, including when you least expect it,” Best Friends Animal Society veterinarian, Dr. Michelle Lugones said. “During COVID it's especially important because sometimes it's not as easy to get supplies at the local store as it was before the pandemic. Veterinary care is still available and emergency rooms are up and running, but it's always wise to have some first aid supplies in case you aren't close to an emergency room. That way you have the ability to say, cover an open wound before you transport your pet to an emergency clinic.”
It is suggested for pet owners to keep the following in a pet first aid kit:
Pet First-Aid Book
Emergency Contact List (Including number for your veterinarian, an emergency vet clinic and a national poison control hotline.)
Pet’s Prescription Medications
Coban Self-Adherent Wrap
Kerlex Gauze Roll
Sterile Gauze Pads (in various sizes)
Abdominal (ABD) Pads
Ace Bandage Wraps
Antiseptic Pads or Alcohol Wipes
Antibacterial Cream or Ointment
Instant Cold Packs
Emergency Blanket
Tweezers
Blunt Scissors
Exam Gloves
Styptic Blood Clotting Powder
10 ML Sterile Saline Syringes
Cotton Balls/Cotton Swabs
3% Hydrogen Peroxide
Headlamp or Flashlight
Collapsible Water Bowl
Muzzle
Sling for Carrying Medium or Large Dogs