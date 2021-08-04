BOZEMAN, Mont. - A photo shared online is circulating of what appears to be Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte in the Bozeman Airport without a mask on.

The photo, shared on Twitter, shows what appears to be the governor standing in the airport without a mask with other masked travelers.

Montana Right Now is looking to confirm that it’s actually the governor and at this time, the date the picture was taken is unclear. One Twitter user said the photo was taken last week.

We have reached out to the governor’s office who told us they are looking into the photo.

As of the writing of this article, the Bozeman Yellowstone National Airport website has a community health alert stating that federal law requires wearing a mask at all times in the airport.

“Federal law requires wearing a mask at all times in and on the airport and failure to comply may result in removal and denial of re-entry. Refusing to wear a mask in or on the airport is a violation of federal law; individuals may be subject to penalties under federal law. For more information, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/masks/mask-travel-guidance.html,” the alert at the top of the page reads.

