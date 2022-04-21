UPDATE: APRIL 21 AT 11:11 A.M.

Police were investigating a report of a dead body on the Milwaukee trail behind the Poly Square / Dog and Bicycle Bakery in Missoula Thursday.

The City of Missoula Police Department' public information officer, Lydia Arnold, told Montana Right Now someone using the trail called the police to report they found a dead body at around 8 a.m.

MPD said via Facebook a dead person was located on the side of the trail.

The section of the trail was closed for about two hours while police were investigating.

Arnold said MPD does not think there was any foul play.

The section of the trail has reopened, and there is no threat to the public.

MISSOULA, Mont. - A block of the Milwaukee trail is closed Thursday due to an investigation.

The City of Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the area shut down is behind the Poly Square / Dog and Bicycle Bakery.

MPD said they will update when it reopens.

There is no threat at this time, and there is a police presence in the area.