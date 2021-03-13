POLSON, Mont. - The Polson Police Department made several arrests during a short-term drug investigation Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, March 11, officers made a traffic stop on a car for a traffic violation and developed probable cause to seize the car as part of a drug investigation.
According to the Polson Police Department (PPD), it was discovered the car was stolen out of Washington, however, it had not yet been reported as stolen to law enforcement.
After a search warrant was executed on the car, numerous things were collected including meth, heroin and drug distribution equipment.
Occupants of the car included, Jacob Bessette who already has $45,000 in arrest warrants for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and intent to distribute, Justin Jordan, and John Steele who already has $125,000 in arrest warrants for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and intent to distribute PPD reports.
Additional arrest warrants are being sought for all occupants as a result of the search warrant.
On Friday, March 12, an officer seized another car in reference to the drug investigation, and another search warrant was issued.
Karissa Catha, the car’s occupant, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. A search of the car reportedly found various items of drug paraphernalia.
On the afternoon of Friday, March 12, PPD reports officers along with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Adult and Probation Office, and the Flathead Tribal Police, served two residential search warrants on the westside to conclude the investigation.
During the searches, several items were also seized, including; meth, heroin, meth pipes, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.
PPD reports numerous people were taken into custody at these locations;
Destiny Joseph was arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs (CPDD);
Deidra Joseph was taken into custody for $125,000 of active arrest warrants for CPDD and intent to distribute, but was released due to jail overcrowding;
Shayla Finely was taken into custody for $75,000 of active arrest warrants for CPDD but, also released due to jail overcrowding;
Gauge Catha was arrested for obstruction and taken to Tribal Law and Order;
James Burland was arrested for two counts of CPDD and drug paraphernalia;
Jaydon Burke was taken into custody for $50,000 of active arrest warrants for CPDD, but released due to jail overcrowding.
“We would like to thank all the agencies and community members that helped in this investigation,” PPD wrote in a release. “We are committed to working with the public to rid our community of drug dealers. Our mission is to make Polson a better place to live, work, learn, and play for our community members and their guest.”