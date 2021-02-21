POPLAR - The Poplar Volunteer Fire Department was called out to two incidents.
At the start of the Parade for Jazmin Gorder the Poplar Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a rural residence for a small grass fire on BIA Route 75.
After training on Saturday, the Poplar Volunteer Fire Department responded to a bush/grass fire below the 300 Black of A Street West.
On Sunday crews responded again at 4:50 after the branches reignited.
At the start of the Parade for Jazmin Gorder we were paged out to a Rural Resident's on BIA Route 75 for a small grass...Posted by Poplar Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, February 21, 2021
This afternoon after training we responded to a brush/grass fire below 300 Block of A Street West.Posted by Poplar Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, February 20, 2021