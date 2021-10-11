MSU power outage

UPDATE: OCT 11 AT 10:16 A.M.

The power on MSU's campus has been fixed, according to an update from Gallatin County.

Classes will continue at noon.

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Morning classes are canceled at Montana State University's main campus Monday due to a power outage.

An alert from Gallatin County said classes will continue at noon Monday. Offices will stay open. 

MSU says offices will remain open, and Northwestern Energy is working on the outage.

