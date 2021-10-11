BOZEMAN, Mont. - A power outage is affecting 3,500 residents on the west side of Bozeman Monday, Northwestern Energy reports.
Our reporter on scene says all the street lights are out from Grand Avenue to N Nineteenth Avenue on Main Street.
The outage is also impacting street lights in the area up to Oak Street on N Nineteenth Avenue.
According to Facebook posts from the Bozeman Police Department and Bozeman Fire, the outage is impacting traffic lights in the following areas:
- Durston/Nineteenth
- Seventh Avenue south of Oak Street
- Main Street west of Seventh
According to Northwestern Energy's outage map, the estimated repair time is 8:42 a.m.
We are aware of an outage impacting over 3500 customers on the west side of Bozeman. ^KH— NorthWestern Energy (@NWEinfo) October 11, 2021