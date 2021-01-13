Following the protest at the U.S. Capitol and more demonstrations planned to take place coming up, President Donald Trump released a statement, urging demonstrators to avoid violence, lawbreaking or vandalism.
“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You,” the statement reads.