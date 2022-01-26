President Biden announces Jesse A. Laslovich as U.S. Attorneys nominee for the District of Montana

WASHINGTON DC- President Biden announced six new nominees to serve as U.S. Attorneys across the country early this morning.
According to an email from the White House these individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.
Jesse A. Laslovich was nominated to serve over the District of Montana.
Laslovich served as Regional Vice President for the SCL Health Montana-Wyoming region since 2017. From 2009 to 2016, Laslovich served as Chief Legal Counsel in the office of the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance.
During 2011 and 2012, he also served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana. From 2007 to 2008, Laslovich served as an Assistant Attorney General in the Montana Attorney General’s office. He served in the Montana Senate from 2005 to 2010 and in the Montana House of Representatives from 2001 through 2004.
Laslovich received his J.D. from the University of Montana School of Law in 2006 and his B.A., with high honors, from the University of Montana in 2003.
He was born and raised in Anaconda, and currently lives in Helena with his wife, Jill, and their two children.
His nomination now moves to the Senate.
The President has now announced 43 nominees to serve as U.S. Attorneys.
United States Senator John Tester weighing in on the nomination:
RIGHT NOW: @SenatorTester putting out a statement about the nomination of Jesse Laslovich to serve as U.S. Attorney for the state of Montana. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/vQCn16dyC0— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) January 26, 2022
