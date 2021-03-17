WASHINGTON D.C.- President Joe Biden will meet with Prime Minister Micheál Martin of Ireland for a virtual meeting this St. Patrick’s Day.
The President's meeting will focus on ending the COVID-19 pandemic, safely restoring global travel, and working to stop future outbreaks, and ensure a sustainable global economic recovery.
The White House says the United States and Ireland have a longstanding partnership and share a deep trade and investment relationship.
Ireland’s investment in the United States was approximately $343.5 billion in 2019 and supported 336,400 U.S.-based jobs.
Today, more than 900 U.S.-owned firms operate in Ireland.
According to The White House says over 30 million Americans, almost ten percent of the population, claim Irish heritage.