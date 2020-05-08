HELENA- Ballots for the June 2 Primary Election were mailed out from county election offices today, and this year, all ballots will be mail-in ballots due to concerns of COVID-19.
Voters will not be required to pay any postage to return their ballots by mail.
Regular polling places will not be open, however, voters can still register to vote at county elections offices up to and on Election Day.
You can check the Montana Secretary of State website here to see if your information is correct, or for more information.
If you need to update your information, you are asked to contact your local election office.