Producers of the show "Yellowstone," offer up advice to MSU film and media students

BOZEMAN, MT –ViacomCBS the parent company to Paramount which produces the show Yellowstone lead an exclusive mentorship session for students from Montana State University’s School of Film and Photography.
The workshop was created to help guide students looking to launch careers in media and provide them with the opportunity to learn from seasoned executives - exploring the process of content development and sharing their stories of overcoming challenges and success.
Additionally, the mentorship workshop is a step toward launching future careers in the media and entertainment industry, giving students direct access to some of the top executives in the business.
Virtual Community Day brings thousands of employees together across more than 30 offices and regions – including Montana and the Yellowstone production – to volunteer in the communities where they work and live.
Yellowstone is filmed in Montana and has already created nearly 1,000 jobs in the state.