Propane tanks cause explosion, fire in Big Sky

BIG SKY, Mont. - On Wednesday, the Big Sky Fire Department was dispatched to Highway 191 at the Kenyon Noble concrete batch plant for a vehicle fire that was reported to have spread to a large commercial structure.
When on the way, crews were told that there had been an explosion and that a propane truck was involved. There were a few other small explosions that happened shortly after arrival.
Crews were able to establish a water supply and mount a defensive attack using large water portable ground monitors to suppress the fire.
Upon investigation, the driver of the gas truck stated he was going to fill the 2-1000-gallon stationary tanks when he slid on the ice and ran into one of the tanks, shearing the main line and the vaporizer causing the immediate fire.
Highway 191 was shut down for approximately 45 minutes in both directions during the incident.
No one was injured during the incident and the area around the tanks and building only suffered moderate damage.