WEST GLACIER, Mont. - A plan has been proposed regarding authorization of existing commercial air tours over Glacier National Park.
According to a release from Glacier National Park, the proposed Air Tour Management Plan (ATMP) would authorize the existing commercial air tour operators to provide up to 144 air tours per year on defined routes.
The draft ATMP also includes a provision to phase out commercial air tours through attrition, which is consistent with the Park’s General Management Plan.
There are 24 parks in the National Parks System, including Glacier National Park, that are developing air tour management plans in cooperation with the FAA.
The park’s release says the agencies hope to complete all air tour management plans by the end of August 2022
The schedule is part of a plan approved by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit for the agencies to comply with the National Parks Air Tour Management Act of 2000 within two years the release said.
At this time the public can give feedback on the draft ATMP, and anyone with an interest or a concern about air tours over Glacier National Park is encouraged to review and comment.
Public feedback can be provided through the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website from September 3, 2021, through October 3, 2021. The NPS and FAA will consider comments to help inform the final ATMP for Glacier National Park. The project website is available at: online here.
A public meeting for Glacier National Park’s ATMP is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 4:30 - 6:00 pm MT / 6:30-8:00 pm ET and will be live-streamed via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Links to meeting notifications and recordings will be posted to the project website.
“We encourage anyone who is interested in air tours over the park to share their thoughts on the proposed plan for Glacier National Park on the project website,” said Pete Webster, Acting Superintendent. “The draft plan continues scenic air tour activity over the park at current levels while reducing the number of flight allocations annually from what was set during the interim operating authority provided by the National Air Tour Management Act. It achieves the direction, set forth in Glacier’s General Management Plan, to eventually phase out air tour activity over Glacier National Park.”