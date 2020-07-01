KALISPELL- As public lands managers are expecting more visitors over the Fourth of July weekend, the U.S. Forest Service, Montana DNRC, Montana FWP and the National Parks Service are reminding people that fireworks are illegal on public lands in northwest Montana.
Forest Service, State Parks, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and National Park Service managed lands are all illegal places for setting off fireworks in northwestern Montana.
If you are planning on holding a fireworks celebration, you should pick an area free of vegetation, keep a bucket of water and a shovel nearby and remember to never light fireworks on public lands.
"One spark can lead to a significant wildfire and put firefighters at unnecessary risk during response," the release from the Public Lands agencies said.
If you go to an area that is at or over capacity, you are asked to have a few backup plans to avoid crowds and find safe, legal places to light fireworks.