COLSTRIP- Public comment is being taken and a remote public meeting is being held regarding a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (IES) for the proposed fifth amendment (project) to the operating permit for Area B at the Rosebud Mine.
The Department of Environmental Quality says the proposed fifth amendment includes adding additional acres for mining activities that would extend the life of the mine by seven years.
If the proposed action is approved, 9,108 acres would be added to the existing Area B 6,045-acre permit area, of that, 5,547 acres would be disturbed for mining and associated activities.
The Area B operations plan and reclamation plan would also have to be updated to include additional mining and reclamation in the existing permit area.
The Draft EIS analyzes and discloses the potential environmental impacts of the proposed project in accordance with the requirements of the Montana Environmental Policy Act. The EIS includes a detailed statement on the environmental impacts of the proposed action and a no-action alternative.
A remote public meeting is being held by the DEQ on October 7 to provide the public with information on the proposed project and to give the public the opportunity to comment on the Draft IES.
The virtual meeting is anticipated to be an hour-long and will be held via Zoom starting at 6:00 pm, accessible both online and by phone.
A presentation will be given by the DEQ on the EIS, permitting process and description of the proposed project, followed by the opportunity for public comment.
If you would like to attend the meeting, you can click here or call Moira Davin, Public Relations Specialist, at: 406-461-2503, to receive instructions about how to attend.
Comments can be submitted on the DEQ’s website here, or by mailing written comments to Jen Lane, MEPA Coordinator, Montana Department of Environmental Quality, PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901.