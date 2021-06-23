YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Quagga mussels were found by a Yellowstone National Park aquatic invasive species (AIS) boat inspector during a routine AIS inspection on June 17.
The mussels were found during an inspection at Grant Village, and the inspector prevented the contaminated boat from launching.
“Detection of the mussels prevented a major potential release of this highly invasive species into Yellowstone waters,” a release from Yellowstone National Park said. “If released into park waters, AIS can cause catastrophic changes to the ecosystem.”
According to the park, quagga mussels are one of many AIS that pose a grave risk to the ecology, recreation and economy of the park and beyond.
“Preventing the release of AIS is critical because control and removal after they become established in a watershed is usually impossible and efforts to reduce their impact can be extremely expensive,” the release said.
Park inspectors work to prevent the spread of AIS by examining all boats, kayaks, canoes and float tubes before visitors can launch them in the water. Boats with ballast tanks are not permitted to launch within the park.
Watercraft that show up dirty or with standing water are subject to decontamination as some of these species are microscopic, and if it can not be properly decontaminated, the boat will be prohibited from launching.
Boaters are told that if they plan to use their own boat or angler float tube in Yellowstone National Park, they will need a permit and an AIS inspection.
The inspection process can be sped up by showing up with a boat that is clean, drained and dry.
All fishing equipment and footgear, regardless of material, can carry AIS as well the park says.
Anglers are asked to clean, drain and dry their gear and do not move water or organisms from one water body into another.
Footgear with absorbent felt or other fibrous material on the soles are prohibited while fishing in Yellowstone.
“I commend the Yellowstone AIS inspection team for their efforts at preventing the introduction of this dangerous aquatic invasive,” said Superintendent Sholly. “It’s critical the public continues to partner with us to do their part to prevent the spread of AIS in Yellowstone waterways.”