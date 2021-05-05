UPDATE: MAY 5 AT 6:07 A.M.
CORVALLIS, Mont. - Authorities in Ravalli County are continuing negotiation efforts with the barricaded suspect Wednesday morning in the nearly 48-hour standoff.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release the suspect is a 35-year-old man who is armed with numerous guns, but no shots have been fired.
Nearby residents remain evacuated from the neighborhood.
RCSO said negotiations were beginning to show signs of potential with the suspect Tuesday and into Wednesday morning--but the suspect remains barricaded as of Wednesday morning.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office helped with negotiation efforts with the suspect. RCSO said they are using more resources Wednesday to peacefully end the standoff.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CORVALLIS, Mont. - Authorities in Ravalli County are dealing with an hours-long standoff in western Montana, involving a man believed to be armed.
It started Monday afternoon in the Farm View Estates neighborhood in Corvallis.
The suspect barricaded himself and refused to answer the door. He was believed to be alone, armed with several firearms.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) became aware of the man after reports he had violated the conditions of his release of a previous arrest.
Traffic is still limited in the area Tuesday morning, and some neighbors were forced to evacuate.
The RCSO is still on scene.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as the situation progresses.