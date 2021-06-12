Reba McEntire says she’s not coming to Montana for a GOP fundraiser

MONTANA - Country music legend Reba McEntire is saying via Twitter she’s not coming to Montana for a fundraiser with multiple Montana Republicans and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.
McEntire is known for occasional trips to Montana but says via tweets an “invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge or permission.”
Last night, an invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge or permission. I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the event organizers as such.— Reba (@reba) June 11, 2021
A spokesperson for the Governor's Noem's office told KELO News in South Dakota, “The Kristi for Governor campaign follows standard operating procedure when it comes to confirming and listing hosts for the Governor’s events. That includes written confirmation. The procedures were followed in this instance.”
The event is set to take place on June 13 in Gallatin Gateway.
McEntire said in her tweets, “Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today.”
Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today.— Reba (@reba) June 11, 2021