HELENA- The Montana Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help get assistance to families who may be impacted by the wildfire and hurricane seasons.
An active wildfire and hurricane season is predicted for this season according to the Montana Red Cross, and they say they are in urgent need of volunteers who can respond in-person in Montana, or are willing to travel to help communities throughout the U.S.
The Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency lodging when possible, and if hotel stays aren’t possible, they say traditional shelters will be opened, and there is a need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts.
According to the Red Cross, volunteers staff shelter reception, registration and dormitory areas and assist with feeding, information collection and other vital tasks.
Red Cross says they have put additional precautions and developed special training in place to keep volunteers and clients safe.
The Red Cross says they are in need of people who are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license to help assess people’s health as well. Daily observation and health screenings for COVID-19-like illnesses among shelter residents may also be required.
There are also roles available for certified nursing assistants, certified home health aides, student nurses and medical students to assist with daily activities and help replace medications or medical supplies.
If you are interested in learning more about volunteering with the Red Cross, you can contact Recruitment Specialist Gini Kay by phone at 406-493-8778, by email at IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org or by visiting www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.