GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Montana Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter in Hays for those evacuating due to the Pine Grove wildfire burning in the Hays-Lodgepole area.
The shelter is located at the Hays-Lodgepole High School, 163 Dora Helgelson Road in Hays.
Red Cross shelters provide a safe place to stay, meals and other community resources. All Red Cross services are free.
You can also request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668, as stated in a release.
Red Cross urges everyone to be prepared should a wildfire occur in your area.
You are advised to follow the steps below to keep your family safe:
⦁ Gather your family or household members and delegate responsibilities.
⦁ Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. For a detailed list of items to include visit www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.html
⦁ Prepare an information kit with important documents like medical, banking and insurance records.
⦁ Save a list of emergency numbers on every cellphone.
⦁ Plan ahead for your pets and livestock. Ask local officials where you can bring them.
⦁ Identify a place to meet in case you are separated.
⦁ Plan and practice several evacuation routes from your neighborhood.
If an evacuation is imminent:
⦁ Tune in to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.
⦁ Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing (but not locking) windows and doors. Close curtains, shutters, and blinds. Use the recycle mode on your air conditioner.
⦁ Turn on exterior lights.
⦁ Remove flammable items from decks and porches.
⦁ Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.
⦁ Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark any water sources on your property, and leave a ladder for firefighters.
⦁ Put your emergency kit in your car. Back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape, with windows closed and keys in the ignition.
⦁ Put your best driver at the wheel. Turn on lights, drive slowly and watch out for emergency vehicles.
Evacuate as soon as the order is given. Don’t delay.
You can help people affected by disasters like wildfires, as well as countless other crises at home and around the world, by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief.
Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for and provide shelter, food and other emergency assistance in response to disasters. Visit montanaredcross.org or call 800-272-6668.
Contributions may also be sent to American Red Cross of Montana, 1300 28th St. S., Great Falls, MT 59405
The Red Cross also needs volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, sheltering, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.
If you are interested in helping, send an email to IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org or call 406-493-8778.