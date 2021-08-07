Right now there is a Red Flag Warning in effect impacting much of the southern half of Montana.
The Red Flag Warning is in place because of a mix of wet and dry thunderstorms, gusty winds and relatively low humidity.
Thunderstorms will impact much of the Treasure State on Sunday and into early Monday morning.
Wind gusts are expected to be between 35 to 50 miles an hour on Sunday.
A Lake Wind Advisory will go into effect Sunday at 1 p.m. for Fort Peck Lake because the gusty winds could be hazardous to small boats.
Keep in mind that downed trees and tree branches are a possibility as well as power outages.
Tonight, the lows will be in the mid to upper 50's for the western half of the state and mid 60's for the eastern half.
Sunday daytime highs will also be cooler in the western half of the state mostly in the upper 70's to low 80's but temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90's for the eastern half.