HELENA, Mont. - In his first floor speech on the House Floor, Representative Matt Rosendale opposed HR 803.
HR 803 is the “Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act,” which a release from Rosendale says would set a “terrible precedent for public lands.”
Rep. Rosendale’s remarks from the release:
Mr. Speaker, I want to thank the gentlemen for yielding.
I rise in opposition to this bill and the precedent it will set for public lands especially in the great state of Montana where we treasure them.
In our state, we take a balanced use approach where conservation and public access go hand in hand. It’s a good approach, and it’s used in other states as well.
This bill would replace that conversation with a mandate coming out of Washington that will unilaterally lock up an area nearly the size of Cascade County.
This bill would completely eliminate recreation, resource development, and responsible forest management on 1.5 million acres for an indefinite period of time.
A bottom-up, balanced approach almost always works better than the top-down command-and-control method the majority is trying to impose.
I urge my colleagues to oppose this bill.
I yield back.