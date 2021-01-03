HELENA - Representative Matt Rosendale was sworn in for his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Rosendale sent the following statement after taking the oath for office:
"I am excited to continue to work for the people of Montana. Our state deserves someone in Washington who will fight for them, get the job done, and produce results -- it’s what I have done in my previous positions and that's exactly what I plan to continue to do as a member of the House of Representatives.”
"In November, Montanans made clear that they want a representative in Washington who works hard, keeps their promises, and delivers solutions. Along with the oath I took today, I promise to always represent the taxpayer’s needs, and work to do something about them."
