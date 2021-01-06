HELENA - Representative Matt Rosendale says he will continue to oppose the certification of electors from certain disputed states.
Rosendale said in a statement that he has always condemned and will continue to condemn political violence, but he will not be “intimidated by mob violence from the left or the right.”
The full statement from Representative Rosendale released Wednesday evening:
“Today is an absolutely terrible day. I have always condemned and will continue to condemn political violence in all forms. It has no place in our country.
However, I will not be intimidated by mob violence from the left or the right. I will oppose certification of electors from certain disputed states. These votes today were always about preserving and protecting the integrity of our election process, not any candidate. I will continue to work to ensure our elections are free and secure and every legal vote is counted and every fraudulent vote is rejected.
I want to thank law enforcement for their extraordinary bravery and dedication to their duty today.”