HELENA, Mont. - Senator Jon Tester released a statement Wednesday, after reports President Joe Biden is considering Missoula activist Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management.
The Washington Post reported on April 14 that Biden is considering Tracy Stone-Manning, a senior adviser for conservation policy at the National Wildlife Federation, to lead the Bureau of Land Management.
Sen. Tester sent the following release regarding the reports:
“This would be a big deal for Montana and for all Americans who value our public lands and the thousands of good-paying jobs that depend on their responsible stewardship. Tracy Stone-Manning is imminently qualified to take the helm at the Bureau of Land Management at such a critical time for the agency. She understands the complex issues facing the Department, and I know if nominated she’d bring Montana commonsense to land management decisions that will keep our economy thriving.”
Stone-Manning served as Chief of Staff for Montana Governor Steve Bullock, and previously served as a senior aide to Senator Tester.