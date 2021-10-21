MISSOULA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines are asking that the federal government put a stop to resettlements in Montana after an Afghan refugee was arrested in Missoula.
Zabihullah Mohmand, 19, was arrested in Missoula early Sunday morning for sexual intercourse without consent. The victim told police Mohmand told her he was visiting from Afghanistan. He is being held in the Missoula County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.
Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials confirmed Mohmand is one of 20 individuals in the state as part of the Afghan Placement and Assistance Program.
DPHHS Public Information Officer Jon Ebelt, said his office provided information about Mohmand to Governor Greg Gianforte’s office. Ebelt said DPHHS manages the Montana State Refugee Program, which is working with people arriving in Montana from Afghanistan. Ebelt said federal agencies are responsible for vetting the refugees prior to their arrival.
Republican leaders in the state have been critical of that vetting process. Thursday, Governor Greg Gianforte, Senator Steve Daines and Representative Matt Rosendale issued statements regarding Mohmand’s arrest.
Gov Gianforte called on President Joe Biden to stop resettlements in the state.
"While I welcome our fully-vetted Afghan allies to Montana, this situation and others across the country raise serious concerns about whether the Biden administration is meeting its obligations to fully vet Afghans prior to resettlement,” the governor said. “I'm calling on President Biden to immediately halt resettlements to Montana until federal agencies provide me with adequate assurance that Afghans coming to Montana are fully vetted in accordance with federal law."
Sen. Daines said he stands by the governor’s request.
“The fallout and consequences from President Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan continue,” Sen. Daines said. “While I support assisting our fully-vetted Afghan allies who served alongside our armed forces, President Biden has failed to provide answers as to who has come into the country or if they have been fully vetted according to what’s required by law. I've spoken to Governor Gianforte about this situation, and I stand with him in calling on President Biden to stop all Afghan resettlements to Montana until we get answers.”
Sen. Daines’ office said they received confirmation of Mohmand’s refugee status from the International Rescue Committee (IRC), after seeing in media reports of his arrest that he was from Afghanistan.
A representative from Rosendale’s office said they received the information from Sen. Daines’ office and responded on Twitter.
We reached out to Democratic Senator Jon Tester's office for a statement. His office sent the following:
“This report is deeply disturbing, and Senator Tester is closely monitoring the situation to get answers for Montanans. As he has said from the beginning, Senator Tester believes all Afghan evacuees must be fully vetted before being allowed to enter the United States.”
Montana Right Now reached out to the IRC branch in Missoula and was told they could not answer questions. The national office for the IRC has yet to respond.
Montana Right Now is working to get more information about the vetting process for refugees. This story will be updated as additional information is available.