HELENA - A request to waive Montana’s federally mandated state standardized tests will be submitted by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.
The tests include general assessments and alternate assessments for math and English/language arts, including the ACT according to a release from the Office of Public Instruction (OPI).
An accountability and reporting field test waiver for the new three-dimensional science assessments has already been submitted on November 13, 2020.
“Families and educators are focused on assessing student learning at the local level while ensuring our communities are safe. The last thing that they need to worry about is a high-stakes standardized test,” Superintendent Arntzen said. “It is important to ensure any test provides meaningful data for learning, but due to COVID-19, the likelihood of receiving reliable and useful data from these assessments is low.”
If a waiver is not granted, the OPI says Superintendent Arntzen has implemented a considerably shortened assessment which will reduce testing time to support schools and preserve instructional time.
Options for schools to ensure safe participation and a medical exemption will be permitted the OPI says.
For additional information register here for the annual Montana OPI Assessment conference on January 28-29, 2021.
If you would like to submit a public comment, you can do so here.