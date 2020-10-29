Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...DETERIORATING AIR QUALITY DUE TO LIGHT WINDS AND REDUCED VERTICAL MIXING. * WHERE...BITTERROOT/SAPPHIRE MOUNTAINS, MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS, WEST GLACIER REGION, KOOTENAI/CABINET REGION, POTOMAC/SEELEY LAKE REGION AND LOWER CLARK FORK REGION. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PERIODS OF AIR STAGNATION CAN LEAD TO THE BUILDUP OF POLLUTANTS NEAR THE SURFACE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY ILLNESS SHOULD FOLLOW THEIR PHYSICIAN'S ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH HIGH LEVELS OF AIR POLLUTION DURING PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR. ACCORDING TO STATE AIR QUALITY AGENCIES, PROLONGED PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR CAN HOLD POLLUTANTS CLOSE TO THE GROUND WHERE PEOPLE LIVE AND BREATHE. CHECK WITH YOUR LOCAL BURN AGENCY FOR ANY CURRENT RESTRICTIONS IN YOUR AREA. &&