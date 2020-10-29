HELENA- Results are in for the Montana Youth Vote 2020.
The election was held Thursday in many schools throughout Montana and results were finalized at 4:00 pm. Around 4,500 students from Montana schools participated in the election.
Two demographics were polled, grades K-6 voted for the President and other age-appropriate questions and grades 7-12 voted on the full Montana state and federal ballot, including ballot initiatives.
Students voting in the upper-grade election were given the Voter Information Pamphlet and information about the candidates so they could be well versed in their choices before voting.
Youth Election results were a spot-on predictor for candidate wins in 2016 with all but one candidate chosen by the youth election being the winners of the 2016 general election, and that incorrect prediction was only by a handful of votes according to a release from the Secretary of State’s Office.
The following are results in order of percentage of votes:
President:
Donald Trump (R) 63.51%
Joseph R Biden (D) 29.21%
Jo Jorgensen (L) 7.28%
Secretary of State:
Christi Jacobsen (R) 67.77%
Bryce Bennett (D) 32.23%
US Senate:
Steve Daines (R) 55.80%
Steve Bullock (D) 44.20%
Attorney General:
Austin Knudsen (R) 50.15%
Raph Graybill (D) 49.85%
US House:
Matt Rosendale (R) 61.38%
Kathleen Williams (D) 38.62%
State Auditor:
Troy Downing (R) 58.77%
Shane A Morigeau (D) 32.05%
Roger Roots (L) 9.18%
Governor:
Greg Gianforte (R) 55.71%
Mike Cooney (D) 30.31%
Lyman Bishop (L) 13.98%
Supt of Public Instruction:
Elsie Arntzen (R) 49.75%
Melissa Romano (D) 38.93%
Kevin Leatherbarrow (L) 11.32%
Supreme Court Justice #5
Laurie McKinnon 51.77%
Mike Black 48.23%
Supreme Court Justice #6
Jim Shea – Retain 79.30%
- Not Retain 20.70%
Constitutional Amendment C-46
Yes 68.24%
No 31.76%
Constitutional Amendment C-47
Yes 67.14%
No 32.86%
Constitutional Initiative CI-118
Yes 60.52%
No 39.48%
Legislative Referendum No 130
Yes 51.09%
No 48.91%
Initiative No. 190
Yes 57.73%
No 42.27%