GREAT FALLS- Road conditions are expected to get poor as snow falls across parts of Montana.
There have already been multiple accidents on the roads according to the Montana Department of Transportation’s Road Report, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reporting four incidents before noon Saturday.
Many roads are being reported as either being covered in slush or snow and ice by MDT as well.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for an area from Siben to Boulder, including MacDonald Pass Saturday.
Some areas are reporting seven inches of snow with more still coming down.
Bands of snow are moving through central Montana, causing areas of heavy snow in parts of southern Lewis and Clark County and northern Jefferson County NWS says.
Before you get on the roads for any travel, you can check the Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info website here for current road conditions.