Romaine voluntarily recalled in at least 15 states, including Montana, for potential E. coli risk

Cases of organic romaine lettuce hearts have been recalled because of a possible risk of E. coli in several states, including Montana.
The US Food and Drug Administration has announced that Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. voluntarily recalled the produce.
So far no illnesses have been reported.
The products involved were sold in Montana, Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota and Virginia.
"The products being recalled are Dole Organic Romaine Hearts 3pk (UPC 0-71430-90061-1), combined English/French packaging, with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20, and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts (UPC 7-11535-50201-2), with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20," according to a release by the FDA.