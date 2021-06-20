HELENA, Mont. - Representative Matt Rosendale and Senator Steve Daines released statements in response to an announcement that the Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery.
The following is Rep. Rosendale’s statement:
"President Biden and Secretary McDonough advocating for taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries is an absolute disgrace. The VA should be focused on taking care of America’s veterans, not pushing dangerous and unproven remedies on vulnerable populations. This is yet another radical policy proposal by an administration with no concern for the reality of its harmful effects on those suffering from mental illness who have sacrificed for our country. I commend Ranking Member Bost for his outspokenness against this change and his leadership on this issue."
Sen. Daines made the following statement:
“This is a radical shift by President Biden and the VA to fund gender reassignment surgeries with taxpayer dollars. VA healthcare is for veterans who have suffered injuries or disabilities as a result of their service to our nation—not for unrelated medical procedures that are often dangerous and fail to bring any real healing to the patient. The VA should be providing high-quality mental health services to veterans to ensure even invisible battle scars are cared for, not prioritizing using taxpayer dollars to fund gender reassignment surgeries."