EUREKA, Mont. - A roundtable was hosted in Eureka to discuss the impact of the closure of the U.S-Canadian border.
According to the Office of the Governor, business owners and public officials spoke about the loss of business Eureka has seen due to the closure.
Community members also voiced concerns, saying that many Canadians are an integral part of the community, and their absence is strongly felt in the local economy and community.
Multiple families were also present who have family living or working on both sides of the border who they have not seen for over 18 months.