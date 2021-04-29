HELENA, Mont. - Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has filed to seek a new term in Congress.
The Federal Election Commission Form filing indicates he plans to run for Montana’s 2nd Congressional District.
Zinke won Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives seat in 2016, however, shortly after he was selected by former President Donald Trump as the Secretary of the Interior.
During his time as Secretary of the Interior, Zinke was investigated by an interior watchdog over charter flights.
Zinke also faced a number of probes the AP reported in 2018, including one centered on a Montana land deal involving a foundation he created and the chairman of Halliburton, a prominent energy services company that does business with Interior.
In 2018 it was announced that Zinke was to leave the administration by the end of the year.