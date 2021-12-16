HELENA, Mont. - Many school districts across Montana are reporting they will be taking precautions Friday after a social media threat.
According to the school districts, a social media post on TikTok is making its way around that refers to a threat to school safety for “every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, Dec. 17.
So far, several school districts and law enforcement agencies in Montana have posted a response, saying as a precaution, they will be in contact with each other regarding the post.
No threats have been made specifically to a local school district, however, as a precautionary measure, many school districts in Montana will have an increased law enforcement presence in schools.
Billings Public Schools, Great Falls Public Schools, Hardin Public Schools, Kalispell Public Schools, Lockwood Schools and Shelby Public Schools announced they will have an increased police presence
Kalispell Public Schools also said they are in a soft lockdown for the day, Thursday, which means students will enter and exit the building through one set of doors and all unnecessary hall passes are eliminated. Parents may excuse their children from school by calling the main office.
The Blackfeet Tribe said in a release they are canceling school Friday across the reservation due to the threat. Parents are also being told they are allowed to excuse their children from school Thursday.
"We continue to ask everyone to pray for the safety of our nation, especially our children, that no acts of violence occur anywhere on December 17th," said Tribe Chairman Tim Davis.
The following is the letter sent by Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham related to the incident:
Dear Billings Public Schools Families,
Billings Public Schools has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17.
The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.
Additionally, the district has been in contact with the Billings Police Department regarding the post. We have coordinated with them to have increased patrols around our schools.
This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.
If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.
As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.
Sincerely,
Greg Upham
Superintendent