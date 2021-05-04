Search underway for missing Helena teen
Photo courtesy of Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

HELENA, Mont. - Law enforcement are searching for a missing teenager last seen in the North Valley area of Helena.

According to a Facebook post from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, Jeffery Dezort's, 15, location is uncertain and his family is very concerned. 

He is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall, 110-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Jeffery or has information on his location is asked to call LCSO at (406) 447-8235, option 1.

MISSING JUVENILE 15-year-old Jeffrey Dezort has been reported as a missing juvenile. Jeffrey was last seen in the area...

Posted by Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Tags

News For You