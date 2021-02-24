HELENA, Mont. - Senator Steve Daines and the Center for Western Priorities sent statements Wednesday regarding Interior Secretary Nominee. Deb Haaland.
Senator Steve Daines said Wednesday he will oppose the nomination of Haaland and will work to block and defeat it.
The following is a statement from Sen. Daines sent in a release on Feb. 24:
“This week's hearing confirmed what I feared from Rep. Haaland’s record and our one-on-one conversation—she’s a hardline ideologue with radical views out of touch with Montana and the West. Rep. Haaland opposes the Keystone XL pipeline and has called for a ban on fracking, the elimination of fossil fuels and no new pipelines. She refuses to commit to maintaining hunting, grazing, timber harvest and trapping on public lands. Her record shows she will ignore science on wildlife management and natural resource development and instead be tied to her far-Left ideology. It's no surprise she's ranked as one of the top ten most liberal members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Secretary of the Interior should be a consensus-builder, with a pragmatic and well-balanced track record. I’m concerned Rep. Halaand will be unable to separate from her progressive agenda and support what's best for Montana and the West. I'm not convinced she’s committed to bringing diverse stakeholders together. Her hostile record towards energy, natural resources and sportsmen issues are very concerning. I will oppose her nomination, work to defeat it and urge my colleagues to do the same.”
The Center for Western Priorities sent a statement on Haaland’s confirmation hearing:
“Over the past two days, Congresswoman Haaland showed why she is eminently qualified to lead the Interior Department. In response to aggressive questioning, Haaland demonstrated a commitment to balance, public input, and listening to science—a breath of fresh air after the department was led by an oil lobbyist hellbent on drilling and mining our public lands.
“It is long past time that the Interior Department be led by a Native American. In detailing her lived experience and service in Congress, Haaland showed exactly why she is ready for the job. The Senate should act quickly to advance and approve Haaland’s historic nomination so she can get to work managing our parks and public lands on behalf of all Americans.”